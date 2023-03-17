First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) is above average at 10.16x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.97.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for First Horizon Corporation (FHN) is $24.86, which is $9.3 above the current market price. The public float for FHN is 529.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.57% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FHN on March 17, 2023 was 6.35M shares.

FHN) stock’s latest price update

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN)’s stock price has decreased by -0.77 compared to its previous closing price of 15.68. However, the company has seen a -25.66% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/06/22 that U.S. Weighs New Rules for Regional Banks, Complicating Merger Plans

FHN’s Market Performance

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) has seen a -25.66% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -37.00% decline in the past month and a -36.26% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.86% for FHN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -29.57% for FHN stock, with a simple moving average of -33.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FHN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FHN stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for FHN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FHN in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $22 based on the research report published on February 23rd of the previous year 2022.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FHN reach a price target of $19, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for FHN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 07th, 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to FHN, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on September 08th of the previous year.

FHN Trading at -34.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FHN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.15%, as shares sank -37.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FHN fell by -25.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.63. In addition, First Horizon Corporation saw -36.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FHN starting from JORDAN D BRYAN, who sale 93,157 shares at the price of $24.80 back on Feb 24. After this action, JORDAN D BRYAN now owns 1,396,259 shares of First Horizon Corporation, valued at $2,310,294 using the latest closing price.

AKINS TERRY LAWSON, the Sr. EVP, Chief Risk Officer of First Horizon Corporation, sale 4,694 shares at $24.67 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that AKINS TERRY LAWSON is holding 145,691 shares at $115,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FHN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.63 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Horizon Corporation stands at +26.20. Equity return is now at value 12.00, with 1.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, First Horizon Corporation (FHN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.