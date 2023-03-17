Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FIS is 0.86. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) is $74.70, which is $29.56 above the current market price. The public float for FIS is 587.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.30% of that float. On March 17, 2023, FIS’s average trading volume was 6.09M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

FIS) stock’s latest price update

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE: FIS)’s stock price has increased by 1.12 compared to its previous closing price of 51.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -12.73% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/14/23 that FIS’s Worldpay Spinoff Is Jumbled by Tough Outlook

FIS’s Market Performance

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) has seen a -12.73% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -23.09% decline in the past month and a -28.56% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.73% for FIS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.63% for FIS stock, with a simple moving average of -35.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for FIS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FIS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $79 based on the research report published on February 14th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FIS reach a price target of $75, previously predicting the price at $85. The rating they have provided for FIS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 14th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to FIS, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on February 14th of the current year.

FIS Trading at -23.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.40%, as shares sank -22.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIS fell by -12.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.79. In addition, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. saw -23.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIS starting from Hoag Erik D, who sale 5,658 shares at the price of $63.88 back on Mar 07. After this action, Hoag Erik D now owns 16,368 shares of Fidelity National Information Services Inc., valued at $361,433 using the latest closing price.

STIEFLER JEFFREY E, the Director of Fidelity National Information Services Inc., purchase 2,243 shares at $66.88 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that STIEFLER JEFFREY E is holding 3,343 shares at $150,012 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.17 for the present operating margin

+39.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. stands at -115.09. Equity return is now at value -40.30, with -22.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.