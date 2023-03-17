Exponent Inc. (EXPO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Exponent Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPO)’s stock price has decreased by -4.75 compared to its previous closing price of 103.41. however, the company has experienced a -3.38% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Exponent Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPO) Right Now?

Exponent Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for EXPO is at 0.66. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EXPO is $120.00, which is $21.5 above the current market price. The public float for EXPO is 50.00M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.34% of that float. The average trading volume for EXPO on March 17, 2023 was 148.94K shares.

EXPO’s Market Performance

The stock of Exponent Inc. (EXPO) has seen a -3.38% decrease in the past week, with a -6.55% drop in the past month, and a -4.55% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.81% for EXPO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.44% for EXPO stock, with a simple moving average of 1.72% for the last 200 days.

EXPO Trading at -4.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.77%, as shares sank -8.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPO fell by -3.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.72. In addition, Exponent Inc. saw -0.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPO starting from Kytomaa Harri, who sale 350 shares at the price of $103.24 back on Feb 24. After this action, Kytomaa Harri now owns 12,064 shares of Exponent Inc., valued at $36,134 using the latest closing price.

Kytomaa Harri, the Group Vice President of Exponent Inc., sale 350 shares at $108.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Kytomaa Harri is holding 12,414 shares at $37,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.44 for the present operating margin

+32.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exponent Inc. stands at +19.94. Equity return is now at value 30.00, with 17.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Exponent Inc. (EXPO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.