Evaluating the Impact of 5.67 Increase on Bitfarms Ltd.’s (BITF) Stock

The stock of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) has seen a 26.30% increase in the past week, with a -19.22% drop in the past month, and a 71.16% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.69% for BITF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.45% for BITF stock, with a simple moving average of -16.81% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 3.07. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) by analysts is $3.76, The public float for BITF is 180.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.87% of that float. On March 17, 2023, the average trading volume of BITF was 4.43M shares.

BITF) stock’s latest price update

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF)’s stock price has increased by 5.67 compared to its previous closing price of 0.85. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 26.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BITF Trading at -5.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BITF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.34%, as shares sank -13.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +76.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BITF rose by +27.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9026. In addition, Bitfarms Ltd. saw 103.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BITF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.05 for the present operating margin

+65.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bitfarms Ltd. stands at +13.06. Equity return is now at value -57.40, with -41.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.84.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.