Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR)’s stock price has decreased by -54.27 compared to its previous closing price of 3.98. However, the company has experienced a -62.24% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.26.

The public float for ESPR is 73.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 23.59% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ESPR on March 17, 2023 was 2.23M shares.

ESPR’s Market Performance

ESPR’s stock has seen a -62.24% decrease for the week, with a -68.24% drop in the past month and a -67.50% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.85% for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -66.31% for ESPR stock, with a simple moving average of -72.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESPR stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for ESPR by listing it as a “Under Perform.” The predicted price for ESPR in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $1 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ESPR reach a price target of $1.50, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for ESPR stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on March 16th, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to ESPR, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on March 07th of the current year.

ESPR Trading at -69.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.68%, as shares sank -67.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -68.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESPR fell by -62.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.21. In addition, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. saw -70.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESPR starting from Koenig Sheldon L., who sale 5,441 shares at the price of $5.06 back on Mar 07. After this action, Koenig Sheldon L. now owns 194,815 shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc., valued at $27,510 using the latest closing price.

Warren Eric, the Chief Commercial Officer of Esperion Therapeutics Inc., sale 5,090 shares at $5.05 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Warren Eric is holding 48,572 shares at $25,730 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESPR

Equity return is now at value 80.70, with -77.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.