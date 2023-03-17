Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN)’s stock price has increased by 0.18 compared to its previous closing price of 5.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.20% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.99. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) is $7.86, which is $2.25 above the current market price. The public float for ETRN is 431.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ETRN on March 17, 2023 was 4.05M shares.

ETRN’s Market Performance

The stock of Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) has seen a -6.20% decrease in the past week, with a -19.26% drop in the past month, and a -25.55% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.86% for ETRN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.43% for ETRN stock, with a simple moving average of -28.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETRN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETRN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ETRN by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for ETRN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $6 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ETRN reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for ETRN stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on December 16th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to ETRN, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

ETRN Trading at -18.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.64%, as shares sank -18.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETRN fell by -6.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.02. In addition, Equitrans Midstream Corporation saw -18.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETRN starting from Moore Stephen M, who purchase 8,500 shares at the price of $5.86 back on Mar 14. After this action, Moore Stephen M now owns 188,916 shares of Equitrans Midstream Corporation, valued at $49,810 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.32 for the present operating margin

+63.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equitrans Midstream Corporation stands at -19.84. Equity return is now at value -26.30, with -3.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.