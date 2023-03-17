Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EQH)’s stock price has increased by 3.24 compared to its previous closing price of 24.08. but the company has seen a -13.14% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/25/21 that Equitable Chairman Departs Over Communications That Didn’t Meet Standards

Is It Worth Investing in Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EQH) Right Now?

Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EQH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.45. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) is $38.85, which is $13.99 above the current market price. The public float for EQH is 361.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EQH on March 17, 2023 was 2.42M shares.

EQH’s Market Performance

The stock of Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) has seen a -13.14% decrease in the past week, with a -24.39% drop in the past month, and a -18.60% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.47% for EQH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.06% for EQH stock, with a simple moving average of -15.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQH

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EQH reach a price target of $34, previously predicting the price at $36. The rating they have provided for EQH stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 09th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to EQH, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

EQH Trading at -19.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.18%, as shares sank -24.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQH fell by -13.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.94. In addition, Equitable Holdings Inc. saw -13.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQH starting from Raju Robin M, who purchase 2,096 shares at the price of $23.78 back on Mar 15. After this action, Raju Robin M now owns 96,226 shares of Equitable Holdings Inc., valued at $49,836 using the latest closing price.

Pearson Mark, the President and CEO of Equitable Holdings Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $30.19 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Pearson Mark is holding 425,307 shares at $905,601 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.45 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Equitable Holdings Inc. stands at +12.73. Equity return is now at value 55.40, with 0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.69.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.