Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.85.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) is $5.50, The public float for ENZ is 37.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.85% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ENZ on March 17, 2023 was 73.29K shares.

ENZ) stock’s latest price update

Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE: ENZ)’s stock price has increased by 19.00 compared to its previous closing price of 1.00. however, the company has experienced a 2.59% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ENZ’s Market Performance

ENZ’s stock has risen by 2.59% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.16% and a quarterly drop of -15.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.54% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.41% for Enzo Biochem Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.84% for ENZ stock, with a simple moving average of -39.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENZ stocks, with Rodman & Renshaw repeating the rating for ENZ by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for ENZ in the upcoming period, according to Rodman & Renshaw is $5 based on the research report published on October 18th of the previous year 2011.

Rodman & Renshaw, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENZ reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for ENZ stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2009.

Lazard Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to ENZ, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on September 13th of the previous year.

ENZ Trading at -10.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.54%, as shares sank -7.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENZ rose by +2.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1640. In addition, Enzo Biochem Inc. saw -16.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENZ starting from Wolf James G., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $1.29 back on Feb 13. After this action, Wolf James G. now owns 115,000 shares of Enzo Biochem Inc., valued at $6,450 using the latest closing price.

Wolf James G., the 10% owner until 2/13/2023 of Enzo Biochem Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $1.28 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that Wolf James G. is holding 4,100,000 shares at $6,425 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENZ

Equity return is now at value -46.90, with -27.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.