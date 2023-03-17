Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV)’s stock price has increased by 5.91 compared to its previous closing price of 2.20. however, the company has experienced a -18.82% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Right Now?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) is $6.80, which is $5.07 above the current market price. The public float for NRGV is 109.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.57% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NRGV on March 17, 2023 was 1.68M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

NRGV’s Market Performance

The stock of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) has seen a -18.82% decrease in the past week, with a -38.03% drop in the past month, and a -23.86% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.71% for NRGV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -25.70% for NRGV stock, with a simple moving average of -54.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRGV

Chardan Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NRGV reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for NRGV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 29th, 2022.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to NRGV, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on March 22nd of the previous year.

NRGV Trading at -37.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRGV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.43%, as shares sank -39.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRGV fell by -18.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.06. In addition, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. saw -25.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRGV starting from Piconi Robert, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $2.24 back on Mar 15. After this action, Piconi Robert now owns 6,443,192 shares of Energy Vault Holdings Inc., valued at $89,728 using the latest closing price.

Pedretti Andrea, the Chief Technology Officer of Energy Vault Holdings Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $2.16 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Pedretti Andrea is holding 1,101,982 shares at $54,115 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRGV

Equity return is now at value -21.70, with -15.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.