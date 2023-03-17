DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DKNG is 1.80.

The public float for DKNG is 434.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.05% of that float. On March 17, 2023, DKNG’s average trading volume was 13.75M shares.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG)’s stock price has increased by 2.89 compared to its previous closing price of 17.99. However, the company has experienced a -1.23% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/17/23 that DraftKings Stock Rises After Strong Quarter. Analysts Are Upbeat.

DKNG’s Market Performance

DKNG’s stock has fallen by -1.23% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.51% and a quarterly rise of 34.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.44% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.83% for DraftKings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.58% for DKNG stock, with a simple moving average of 23.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DKNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DKNG stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for DKNG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DKNG in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $22 based on the research report published on March 07th of the current year 2023.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DKNG reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for DKNG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 17th, 2023.

ROTH MKM gave a rating of “Sell” to DKNG, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on February 09th of the current year.

DKNG Trading at 13.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DKNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.44%, as shares surge +4.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +67.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DKNG fell by -1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.84. In addition, DraftKings Inc. saw 62.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DKNG starting from Robins Jason, who sale 294,597 shares at the price of $17.43 back on Mar 15. After this action, Robins Jason now owns 6,452,595 shares of DraftKings Inc., valued at $5,134,826 using the latest closing price.

Robins Jason, the of DraftKings Inc., sale 280,704 shares at $18.44 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Robins Jason is holding 6,747,192 shares at $5,176,182 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DKNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-67.48 for the present operating margin

+33.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for DraftKings Inc. stands at -61.50. Equity return is now at value -93.30, with -34.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.