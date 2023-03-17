Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC)’s stock price has decreased by -9.94 compared to its previous closing price of 1.56. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for DHC is at 1.62.

The public float for DHC is 236.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.20% of that float. The average trading volume for DHC on March 17, 2023 was 4.20M shares.

DHC’s Market Performance

DHC stock saw an increase of -6.33% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 101.29% and a quarterly increase of 85.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.50% for Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.98% for DHC stock, with a simple moving average of 9.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DHC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for DHC by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for DHC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $4 based on the research report published on December 10th of the previous year 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to DHC, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on January 17th of the previous year.

DHC Trading at 45.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.08%, as shares surge +76.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +98.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHC fell by -5.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3318. In addition, Diversified Healthcare Trust saw 117.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DHC

Equity return is now at value -0.60, with -0.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.