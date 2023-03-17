Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA) Stock Records -25.98% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA) has seen a -49.22% decrease in the past week, with a -48.46% drop in the past month, and a -25.98% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 41.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.68% for DRMA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -47.29% for DRMA stock, with a simple moving average of -72.97% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DRMA) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA) is $1.00, which is $3.79 above the current market price. The public float for DRMA is 8.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.40% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DRMA on March 17, 2023 was 100.48K shares.

DRMA) stock’s latest price update

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DRMA)’s stock price has decreased by -21.63 compared to its previous closing price of 2.82. However, the company has seen a fall of -49.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DRMA Trading at -50.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 41.22%, as shares sank -52.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRMA fell by -49.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.07. In addition, Dermata Therapeutics Inc. saw -66.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DRMA

Equity return is now at value -124.00, with -106.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.53.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.