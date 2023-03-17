Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA)’s stock price has increased by 3.20 compared to its previous closing price of 22.78. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.96% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/13/22 that European Natural-Gas Prices Could Tumble, Says Goldman Sachs

Is It Worth Investing in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) is 4.63x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CTRA is 0.25. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 19 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) is $30.38, which is $6.74 above the current market price. The public float for CTRA is 760.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.63% of that float. On March 17, 2023, CTRA’s average trading volume was 9.36M shares.

CTRA’s Market Performance

CTRA’s stock has seen a -4.96% decrease for the week, with a -6.60% drop in the past month and a -4.16% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.64% for Coterra Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.78% for CTRA stock, with a simple moving average of -12.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTRA

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTRA reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for CTRA stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 25th, 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to CTRA, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

CTRA Trading at -3.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.13%, as shares sank -5.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTRA fell by -6.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.71. In addition, Coterra Energy Inc. saw -2.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTRA starting from HELMERICH HANS, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $27.64 back on Dec 01. After this action, HELMERICH HANS now owns 225,755 shares of Coterra Energy Inc., valued at $138,218 using the latest closing price.

BELL STEPHEN P, the EVP – Business Development of Coterra Energy Inc., sale 36,327 shares at $35.41 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that BELL STEPHEN P is holding 351,436 shares at $1,286,339 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTRA

Equity return is now at value 33.00, with 19.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.