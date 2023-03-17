Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s (CRBP) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) has gone up by 143.64% for the week, with a 75.30% rise in the past month and a 53.46% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 36.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 16.19% for CRBP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 105.80% for CRBP stock, with a simple moving average of 7.14% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.22.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) is $105.00, which is $99.25 above the current market price. The public float for CRBP is 4.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRBP on March 17, 2023 was 78.17K shares.

CRBP) stock’s latest price update

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP)’s stock price has increased by 97.59 compared to its previous closing price of 2.91. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 143.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRBP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRBP stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for CRBP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CRBP in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $3 based on the research report published on September 08th of the previous year 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to CRBP, setting the target price at $2.50 in the report published on September 08th of the previous year.

CRBP Trading at 53.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 36.30%, as shares surge +86.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRBP rose by +143.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.93. In addition, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. saw 73.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRBP starting from Moran Sean F., who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $0.26 back on Aug 10. After this action, Moran Sean F. now owns 199,272 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc., valued at $5,198 using the latest closing price.

Millian Craig Stuart, the Chief Operating Officer of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $0.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Millian Craig Stuart is holding 27,000 shares at $1,272 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRBP

Equity return is now at value -91.30, with -53.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.