Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID)’s stock price has increased by 2.14 compared to its previous closing price of 2.81. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -11.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) is 12.70x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SID is 1.77. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) is $3.74, which is $1.23 above the current market price. The public float for SID is 654.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.23% of that float. On March 17, 2023, SID’s average trading volume was 3.11M shares.

SID’s Market Performance

SID stock saw a decrease of -11.42% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -13.55% and a quarterly a decrease of 11.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.13% for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.29% for SID stock, with a simple moving average of -1.60% for the last 200 days.

SID Trading at -13.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.09%, as shares sank -16.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SID fell by -11.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.28. In addition, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional saw 7.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SID

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.53 for the present operating margin

+29.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stands at +3.50. Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 1.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.