Comerica Incorporated (CMA) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CMA is 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CMA is $79.79, which is $33.8 above the current price. The public float for CMA is 130.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CMA on March 17, 2023 was 2.33M shares.

CMA) stock’s latest price update

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA)’s stock price has increased by 6.20 compared to its previous closing price of 44.83. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -23.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CMA’s Market Performance

Comerica Incorporated (CMA) has experienced a -23.10% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -37.22% drop in the past month, and a -28.18% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 28.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.92% for CMA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -27.09% for CMA stock, with a simple moving average of -34.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMA stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CMA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CMA in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $68 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to CMA, setting the target price at $82 in the report published on February 15th of the current year.

CMA Trading at -30.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.62%, as shares sank -36.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMA fell by -23.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.91. In addition, Comerica Incorporated saw -28.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMA starting from McKinney Cassandra M., who sale 362 shares at the price of $72.70 back on Jan 31. After this action, McKinney Cassandra M. now owns 6,250 shares of Comerica Incorporated, valued at $26,316 using the latest closing price.

McKinney Cassandra M., the EVP of Comerica Incorporated, sale 3,262 shares at $72.76 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that McKinney Cassandra M. is holding 6,825 shares at $237,358 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.12 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Comerica Incorporated stands at +31.53. Equity return is now at value 20.30, with 1.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Comerica Incorporated (CMA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.