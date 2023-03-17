CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 2.04x.

The public float for CNEY is 30.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.10% of that float. On March 17, 2023, the average trading volume of CNEY was 1.33M shares.

CNEY) stock’s latest price update

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY)’s stock price has decreased by -16.00 compared to its previous closing price of 0.25. However, the company has seen a fall of -19.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CNEY’s Market Performance

CNEY’s stock has fallen by -19.91% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -46.97% and a quarterly drop of -69.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.87% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.82% for CN Energy Group. Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -30.30% for CNEY stock, with a simple moving average of -86.54% for the last 200 days.

CNEY Trading at -66.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.87%, as shares sank -47.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -72.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNEY fell by -19.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2918. In addition, CN Energy Group. Inc. saw -72.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNEY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.94 for the present operating margin

+13.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for CN Energy Group. Inc. stands at +6.53. Equity return is now at value 3.80, with 3.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.66.

Conclusion

To sum up, CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.