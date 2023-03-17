Chewy Inc. (CHWY) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CHWY is 0.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CHWY is $46.83, which is $9.55 above the current price. The public float for CHWY is 90.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 25.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CHWY on March 17, 2023 was 3.77M shares.

Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY)’s stock price has increased by 1.52 compared to its previous closing price of 38.16. However, the company has experienced a -2.86% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/27/23 that Chewy’s Future: More Customers and Improving Margins, Says Analyst

CHWY’s Market Performance

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) has experienced a -2.86% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -19.11% drop in the past month, and a -13.08% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.86% for CHWY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.39% for CHWY stock, with a simple moving average of -0.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHWY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHWY stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for CHWY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CHWY in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $52 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2023.

Gordon Haskett, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHWY reach a price target of $46. The rating they have provided for CHWY stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 15th, 2023.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to CHWY, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on January 27th of the current year.

CHWY Trading at -8.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHWY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.10%, as shares sank -21.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHWY fell by -2.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.43. In addition, Chewy Inc. saw 4.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHWY starting from Singh Sumit, who sale 21,317 shares at the price of $39.74 back on Mar 02. After this action, Singh Sumit now owns 759,876 shares of Chewy Inc., valued at $847,176 using the latest closing price.

Mehta Satish, the Chief Technology Officer of Chewy Inc., sale 4,635 shares at $39.74 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Mehta Satish is holding 412,485 shares at $184,203 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHWY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.81 for the present operating margin

+26.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chewy Inc. stands at -0.83. Equity return is now at value -23.10, with -0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Chewy Inc. (CHWY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.