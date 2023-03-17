Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Cano Health Inc. (CANO) by analysts is $3.56, which is $2.46 above the current market price. The public float for CANO is 185.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.13% of that float. On March 17, 2023, the average trading volume of CANO was 8.68M shares.

CANO) stock’s latest price update

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO)’s stock price has decreased by -3.33 compared to its previous closing price of 1.20. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -17.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/17/22 that CVS Won’t Comment on Report It’s Abandoning Purchase of Cano Health

CANO’s Market Performance

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) has seen a -17.73% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -25.16% decline in the past month and a -9.38% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.23% for CANO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.25% for CANO stock, with a simple moving average of -71.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CANO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CANO stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CANO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CANO in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $1.25 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to CANO, setting the target price at $1.50 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

CANO Trading at -18.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CANO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.89%, as shares sank -32.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CANO fell by -17.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4645. In addition, Cano Health Inc. saw -15.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CANO starting from Gold Lewis, who purchase 300,000 shares at the price of $6.81 back on Mar 17. After this action, Gold Lewis now owns 314,825 shares of Cano Health Inc., valued at $2,043,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CANO

Equity return is now at value -10.70, with -1.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cano Health Inc. (CANO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.