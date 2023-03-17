Burford Capital Limited (BUR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Burford Capital Limited (NYSE: BUR) is above average at 234.33x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Burford Capital Limited (BUR) is $15.11, The public float for BUR is 198.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.35% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BUR on March 17, 2023 was 298.68K shares.

BUR) stock’s latest price update

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE: BUR)’s stock price has decreased by -8.34 compared to its previous closing price of 7.67. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -12.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BUR’s Market Performance

BUR’s stock has fallen by -12.67% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -15.91% and a quarterly drop of -19.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.91% for Burford Capital Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.24% for BUR stock, with a simple moving average of -20.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BUR stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for BUR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BUR in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $15 based on the research report published on May 13th of the previous year 2022.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BUR reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for BUR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 04th, 2021.

BUR Trading at -17.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.92%, as shares sank -15.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BUR fell by -12.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.04. In addition, Burford Capital Limited saw -13.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.52 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Burford Capital Limited stands at -59.85. The total capital return value is set at 0.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.87.

Based on Burford Capital Limited (BUR), the company’s capital structure generated 66.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.00. Total debt to assets is 29.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 21.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.04.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Burford Capital Limited (BUR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.