Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is above average at 108.30x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.79.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BSX is 1.43B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.89% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BSX on March 17, 2023 was 7.10M shares.

BSX) stock’s latest price update

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX)’s stock price has increased by 0.69 compared to its previous closing price of 47.97. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/08/22 that Boston Scientific Investigates Whistleblower Report in Vietnam

BSX’s Market Performance

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) has experienced a 2.63% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.16% rise in the past month, and a 2.33% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.62% for BSX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.57% for BSX stock, with a simple moving average of 13.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BSX stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for BSX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BSX in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $52 based on the research report published on December 22nd of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BSX reach a price target of $54. The rating they have provided for BSX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 20th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to BSX, setting the target price at $49 in the report published on October 18th of the previous year.

BSX Trading at 3.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares surge +2.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSX rose by +2.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.14. In addition, Boston Scientific Corporation saw 4.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSX starting from Carruthers Wendy, who sale 11,671 shares at the price of $47.60 back on Mar 15. After this action, Carruthers Wendy now owns 88,636 shares of Boston Scientific Corporation, valued at $555,575 using the latest closing price.

Brennan Daniel J., the EVP and CFO of Boston Scientific Corporation, sale 30,000 shares at $46.66 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Brennan Daniel J. is holding 225,958 shares at $1,399,914 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSX

Equity return is now at value 3.70, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.