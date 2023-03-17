Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE: BRDS)’s stock price has decreased by -5.33 compared to its previous closing price of 0.14. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -13.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bird Global Inc. (NYSE: BRDS) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) is $0.40, which is $5.34 above the current market price. The public float for BRDS is 218.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.68% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BRDS on March 17, 2023 was 2.42M shares.

BRDS’s Market Performance

The stock of Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) has seen a -13.20% decrease in the past week, with a -35.89% drop in the past month, and a -35.67% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.27% for BRDS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -27.37% for BRDS stock, with a simple moving average of -63.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRDS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BRDS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BRDS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $6 based on the research report published on January 07th of the previous year 2022.

BRDS Trading at -38.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.83%, as shares sank -34.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRDS fell by -10.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1787. In addition, Bird Global Inc. saw -26.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRDS starting from Ling Yibo, who sale 200,365 shares at the price of $0.43 back on Sep 06. After this action, Ling Yibo now owns 2,568,851 shares of Bird Global Inc., valued at $85,616 using the latest closing price.

Murison Lisa, the General Counsel and Secretary of Bird Global Inc., sale 37,598 shares at $0.43 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Murison Lisa is holding 483,564 shares at $16,066 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-123.44 for the present operating margin

+9.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bird Global Inc. stands at -120.95. Equity return is now at value -158.70, with -70.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.