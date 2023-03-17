Baudax Bio Inc.’s (BXRX) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) has seen a 20.00% increase in the past week, with a -25.29% drop in the past month, and a -38.26% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.90% for BXRX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.79% for BXRX stock, with a simple moving average of -85.81% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BXRX is also noteworthy at 1.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BXRX is $24.00, which is $22.08 above than the current price. The public float for BXRX is 0.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.77% of that float. The average trading volume of BXRX on March 17, 2023 was 1.78M shares.

BXRX) stock’s latest price update

Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX)’s stock price has increased by 44.36 compared to its previous closing price of 1.33. However, the company has seen a 20.00% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of BXRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BXRX stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for BXRX by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for BXRX in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $13 based on the research report published on May 15th of the previous year 2020.

BXRX Trading at -30.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BXRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.86%, as shares sank -37.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BXRX rose by +20.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9800. In addition, Baudax Bio Inc. saw -39.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BXRX starting from HENWOOD GERALDINE, who purchase 1,200 shares at the price of $2.55 back on Dec 15. After this action, HENWOOD GERALDINE now owns 2,427 shares of Baudax Bio Inc., valued at $3,057 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BXRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2816.63 for the present operating margin

-622.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Baudax Bio Inc. stands at -4633.18. Equity return is now at value 789.00, with -200.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.

Conclusion

In summary, Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.