Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) has gone down by -21.99% for the week, with a -31.37% drop in the past month and a -32.31% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 29.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.29% for BOH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.89% for BOH stock, with a simple moving average of -31.59% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) Right Now?

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for BOH is at 1.03. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BOH is $72.17, which is $20.82 above the current market price. The public float for BOH is 39.24M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.29% of that float. The average trading volume for BOH on March 17, 2023 was 310.36K shares.

BOH) stock’s latest price update

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH)’s stock price has increased by 10.67 compared to its previous closing price of 47.60. however, the company has experienced a -21.99% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BOH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BOH stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for BOH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BOH in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $71 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Buy” to BOH, setting the target price at $68 in the report published on April 21st of the previous year.

BOH Trading at -29.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.00%, as shares sank -32.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOH fell by -21.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.89. In addition, Bank of Hawaii Corporation saw -32.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOH starting from HO PETER S, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $76.40 back on Feb 10. After this action, HO PETER S now owns 226,681 shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation, valued at $534,800 using the latest closing price.

HO PETER S, the Chairman, CEO and President of Bank of Hawaii Corporation, sale 5,500 shares at $79.30 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that HO PETER S is holding 233,681 shares at $436,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.73 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bank of Hawaii Corporation stands at +30.01. Equity return is now at value 18.60, with 0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.