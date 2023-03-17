AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN)’s stock price has decreased by -0.71 compared to its previous closing price of 65.98. but the company has seen a 2.06% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) Right Now?

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 62.60x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.53. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) is $78.56, which is $11.2 above the current market price. The public float for AZN is 2.99B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AZN on March 17, 2023 was 4.94M shares.

AZN’s Market Performance

AZN’s stock has seen a 2.06% increase for the week, with a -6.00% drop in the past month and a -7.00% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.33% for AstraZeneca PLC The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.65% for AZN stock, with a simple moving average of 2.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZN stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for AZN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AZN in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $82 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

AZN Trading at -2.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares sank -3.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZN rose by +2.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.81. In addition, AstraZeneca PLC saw -3.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AZN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.41 for the present operating margin

+63.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for AstraZeneca PLC stands at +7.41. The total capital return value is set at 7.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.30. Equity return is now at value 9.10, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN), the company’s capital structure generated 78.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.11. Total debt to assets is 30.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

To put it simply, AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.