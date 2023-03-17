Assessing the Risk and Potential of Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s (LOW) Stock

The stock of Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) has seen a 0.33% increase in the past week, with a -8.24% drop in the past month, and a -6.98% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.70% for LOW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.90% for LOW stock, with a simple moving average of -0.26% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW) Right Now?

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for LOW is at 1.09. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for LOW is $225.24, which is $31.69 above the current market price. The public float for LOW is 594.99M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.67% of that float. The average trading volume for LOW on March 17, 2023 was 2.93M shares.

LOW) stock’s latest price update

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW)’s stock price has decreased by -1.18 compared to its previous closing price of 199.67. However, the company has seen a 0.33% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 03/01/23 that Stock Market News

Analysts’ Opinion of LOW

The stock of Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) has seen a 0.33% increase in the past week, with a -8.24% drop in the past month, and a -6.98% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.70% for LOW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.90% for LOW stock, with a simple moving average of -0.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LOW stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for LOW by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for LOW in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $215 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LOW reach a price target of $210. The rating they have provided for LOW stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 20th, 2022.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to LOW, setting the target price at $237 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

LOW Trading at -3.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares sank -7.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOW rose by +0.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $200.28. In addition, Lowe’s Companies Inc. saw -0.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LOW starting from Frieson Donald, who sale 9,411 shares at the price of $197.00 back on Mar 15. After this action, Frieson Donald now owns 17,888 shares of Lowe’s Companies Inc., valued at $1,853,967 using the latest closing price.

McFarland Joseph Michael, the EVP, Stores of Lowe’s Companies Inc., sale 15,301 shares at $203.82 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that McFarland Joseph Michael is holding 28,353 shares at $3,118,677 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.47 for the present operating margin

+31.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lowe’s Companies Inc. stands at +6.61. Equity return is now at value -101.80, with 17.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.