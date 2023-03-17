Assessing the Risk and Potential of Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s (ACGL) Stock

In the past week, ACGL stock has gone down by -3.38%, with a monthly decline of -0.32% and a quarterly surge of 10.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.20%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.42% for Arch Capital Group Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.66% for ACGL stock, with a simple moving average of 23.17% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) is 17.35x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ACGL is 0.74. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) is $74.58, which is $11.33 above the current market price. The public float for ACGL is 358.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.55% of that float. On March 17, 2023, ACGL’s average trading volume was 2.04M shares.

ACGL) stock’s latest price update

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL)’s stock price has increased by 5.31 compared to its previous closing price of 62.74. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/10/21 that BioNTech, Arch Capital, Freeport-McMoRan: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Analysts’ Opinion of ACGL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACGL stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for ACGL by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ACGL in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $65 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACGL reach a price target of $52, previously predicting the price at $49. The rating they have provided for ACGL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 12th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to ACGL, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on November 19th of the previous year.

ACGL Trading at 0.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.20%, as shares sank -2.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACGL fell by -3.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.48. In addition, Arch Capital Group Ltd. saw 5.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACGL starting from Papadopoulo Nicolas, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $70.16 back on Mar 02. After this action, Papadopoulo Nicolas now owns 759,970 shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd., valued at $2,104,671 using the latest closing price.

Morin Francois, the EVP AND CFO of Arch Capital Group Ltd., sale 15,814 shares at $67.61 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Morin Francois is holding 185,869 shares at $1,069,196 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.76 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Arch Capital Group Ltd. stands at +15.55. Equity return is now at value 12.30, with 3.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.