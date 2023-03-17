Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) Stock Experiences -14.42% Monthly Change

In the past week, ARRY stock has gone down by -13.88%, with a monthly decline of -14.42% and a quarterly plunge of -18.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.69% for Array Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.89% for ARRY stock, with a simple moving average of -1.73% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ARRY is $27.17, which is $9.32 above than the current price. The public float for ARRY is 148.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.05% of that float. The average trading volume of ARRY on March 17, 2023 was 4.57M shares.

ARRY) stock’s latest price update

Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY)’s stock price has decreased by -3.26 compared to its previous closing price of 18.40. however, the company has experienced a -13.88% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/19/22 that Array Stock Upgraded as Analyst Says Solar Company Looks Strong Heading Into 2023

Analysts’ Opinion of ARRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARRY stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ARRY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ARRY in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $24 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2023.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARRY reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for ARRY stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2023.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to ARRY, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on December 23rd of the previous year.

ARRY Trading at -14.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.13%, as shares sank -19.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARRY fell by -13.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.75. In addition, Array Technologies Inc. saw -7.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARRY starting from Hottinger Tyson, who sale 8,500 shares at the price of $20.74 back on Nov 16. After this action, Hottinger Tyson now owns 75,547 shares of Array Technologies Inc., valued at $176,292 using the latest closing price.

Stacherski Kenneth R., the Chief Operations Officer of Array Technologies Inc., sale 1,327 shares at $18.39 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Stacherski Kenneth R. is holding 99,902 shares at $24,409 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.58 for the present operating margin

+6.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Array Technologies Inc. stands at -5.91. Equity return is now at value -136.30, with -3.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.47.

Conclusion

In summary, Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.