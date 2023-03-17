Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

In the past week, AMAT stock has gone up by 4.95%, with a monthly gain of 3.71% and a quarterly surge of 9.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.10% for Applied Materials Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.95% for AMAT stock, with a simple moving average of 21.34% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) Right Now?

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AMAT is 1.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AMAT is $132.98, which is $6.68 above the current price. The public float for AMAT is 834.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMAT on March 17, 2023 was 6.44M shares.

AMAT) stock’s latest price update

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT)’s stock price has increased by 3.67 compared to its previous closing price of 118.48. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/13/23 that Applied Materials Increases Dividend and Buybacks. Why It’s Positive About Chips.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMAT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for AMAT by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for AMAT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $90 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMAT reach a price target of $132. The rating they have provided for AMAT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 18th, 2023.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to AMAT, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

AMAT Trading at 8.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.02%, as shares surge +2.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMAT rose by +4.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $116.11. In addition, Applied Materials Inc. saw 26.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMAT starting from Little Teri A., who sale 6,813 shares at the price of $117.44 back on Feb 28. After this action, Little Teri A. now owns 98,332 shares of Applied Materials Inc., valued at $800,119 using the latest closing price.

CHEN XUN, the Director of Applied Materials Inc., sale 377 shares at $107.80 during a trade that took place back on Jan 20, which means that CHEN XUN is holding 0 shares at $40,641 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.96 for the present operating margin

+46.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Applied Materials Inc. stands at +25.40. Equity return is now at value 52.40, with 24.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.