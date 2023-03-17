Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Webster Financial Corporation (WBS)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) is above average at 11.35x. The 36-month beta value for WBS is also noteworthy at 1.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WBS is $63.29, which is $24.2 above than the current price. The public float for WBS is 172.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.48% of that float. The average trading volume of WBS on March 17, 2023 was 1.23M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

WBS) stock’s latest price update

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS)’s stock price has increased by 6.84 compared to its previous closing price of 38.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -9.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WBS’s Market Performance

WBS’s stock has fallen by -9.94% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -26.08% and a quarterly drop of -11.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.82% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.04% for Webster Financial Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.21% for WBS stock, with a simple moving average of -15.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WBS stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for WBS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WBS in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $56 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WBS reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for WBS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to WBS, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on November 04th of the previous year.

WBS Trading at -18.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.82%, as shares sank -25.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBS fell by -9.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.11. In addition, Webster Financial Corporation saw -13.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WBS starting from Massiani Luis, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $47.35 back on Sep 08. After this action, Massiani Luis now owns 132,910 shares of Webster Financial Corporation, valued at $947,039 using the latest closing price.

Massiani Luis, the Chief Operating Officer of Webster Financial Corporation, sale 8,000 shares at $46.43 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that Massiani Luis is holding 152,910 shares at $371,447 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.28 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Webster Financial Corporation stands at +23.64. Equity return is now at value 8.10, with 0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In summary, Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.