Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC)

The price-to-earnings ratio for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: PNC) is above average at 9.40x. The 36-month beta value for PNC is also noteworthy at 1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PNC is $173.14, which is $44.14 above than the current price. The public float for PNC is 396.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.31% of that float. The average trading volume of PNC on March 17, 2023 was 2.86M shares.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: PNC)’s stock price has increased by 4.05 compared to its previous closing price of 125.05. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/23/23 that Banks Plan Digital Wallet to Compete With PayPal, Apple Pay

PNC’s Market Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) has seen a -5.62% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -19.25% decline in the past month and a -15.52% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.32% for PNC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.77% for PNC stock, with a simple moving average of -18.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PNC stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PNC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PNC in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $175 based on the research report published on March 13th of the current year 2023.

Odeon, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PNC reach a price target of $176.27. The rating they have provided for PNC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to PNC, setting the target price at $176 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

PNC Trading at -16.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.07%, as shares sank -18.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNC fell by -5.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $147.68. In addition, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. saw -17.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PNC starting from Fallon Kieran John, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $125.45 back on Mar 15. After this action, Fallon Kieran John now owns 12,046 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc., valued at $125,450 using the latest closing price.

Lyons Michael P., the Executive Vice President of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc., sale 5,800 shares at $129.65 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Lyons Michael P. is holding 189,834 shares at $751,992 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.55 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. stands at +26.20. Equity return is now at value 12.10, with 1.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.

Conclusion

In summary, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.