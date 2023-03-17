Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG)

The price-to-earnings ratio for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) is above average at 172.13x. The 36-month beta value for SEDG is also noteworthy at 1.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SEDG is $369.23, which is $80.93 above than the current price. The public float for SEDG is 55.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.73% of that float. The average trading volume of SEDG on March 17, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

SEDG) stock’s latest price update

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG)’s stock price has decreased by -6.81 compared to its previous closing price of 306.43. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 02/13/23 that Why Fidelity National Stock Is the Market’s Worst Performer

SEDG’s Market Performance

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) has experienced a -8.92% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -9.47% drop in the past month, and a -12.84% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.05% for SEDG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.37% for SEDG stock, with a simple moving average of -0.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEDG

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEDG reach a price target of $345. The rating they have provided for SEDG stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2023.

Daiwa Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to SEDG, setting the target price at $325 in the report published on December 23rd of the previous year.

SEDG Trading at -7.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEDG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.30%, as shares sank -16.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEDG fell by -8.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $312.18. In addition, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. saw 0.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEDG starting from Adest Meir, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $316.57 back on Feb 15. After this action, Adest Meir now owns 139,068 shares of SolarEdge Technologies Inc., valued at $1,582,841 using the latest closing price.

Adest Meir, the Chief Product Officer of SolarEdge Technologies Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $315.96 during a trade that took place back on Jan 17, which means that Adest Meir is holding 140,485 shares at $1,579,813 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEDG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.31 for the present operating margin

+27.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. stands at +3.02. Equity return is now at value 4.50, with 2.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.26.

Conclusion

In summary, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.