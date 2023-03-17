Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PXMD is 0.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 31.14% of that float. The average trading volume of PXMD on March 17, 2023 was 989.49K shares.

PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD)’s stock price has increased by 24.66 compared to its previous closing price of 2.23. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 68.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PXMD’s stock has risen by 68.48% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.32% and a quarterly rise of 33.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.45% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.04% for PaxMedica Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 44.08% for PXMD stock, with a simple moving average of 14.40% for the last 200 days.

After a stumble in the market that brought PXMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.45%, as shares surge +24.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PXMD rose by +68.48%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.96. In addition, PaxMedica Inc. saw 36.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PXMD starting from Weisman Howard J., who sale 3,495 shares at the price of $1.44 back on Mar 09. After this action, Weisman Howard J. now owns 541,633 shares of PaxMedica Inc., valued at $5,033 using the latest closing price.

Rome Zachary, the Chief Operating Officer of PaxMedica Inc., sale 3,371 shares at $1.44 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Rome Zachary is holding 288,452 shares at $4,854 based on the most recent closing price.

Equity return is now at value 140.10, with -429.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

In summary, PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.