Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK)

The 36-month beta value for PRTK is also noteworthy at 1.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PRTK is $17.00, which is $18.19 above than the current price. The public float for PRTK is 46.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.65% of that float. The average trading volume of PRTK on March 17, 2023 was 302.87K shares.

PRTK) stock’s latest price update

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK)’s stock price has decreased by -22.51 compared to its previous closing price of 1.91. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -12.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PRTK’s Market Performance

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) has seen a -12.43% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -25.63% decline in the past month and a -23.32% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.29% for PRTK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.86% for PRTK stock, with a simple moving average of -36.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRTK stocks, with WBB Securities repeating the rating for PRTK by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for PRTK in the upcoming period, according to WBB Securities is $11 based on the research report published on February 10th of the previous year 2022.

WBB Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRTK reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for PRTK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 23rd, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to PRTK, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on March 02nd of the previous year.

PRTK Trading at -26.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.90%, as shares sank -26.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRTK fell by -12.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7980. In addition, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -20.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRTK starting from Stein Jeffrey, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $1.90 back on Feb 21. After this action, Stein Jeffrey now owns 68,625 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $13,300 using the latest closing price.

Franson Timothy R, the Director of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 7,000 shares at $1.88 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Franson Timothy R is holding 72,000 shares at $13,160 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRTK

Equity return is now at value 60.80, with -52.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.