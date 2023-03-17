Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT)

The price-to-earnings ratio for GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT) is above average at 346.47x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GCT is $26.00, which is $20.75 above than the current price. The public float for GCT is 22.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.89% of that float. The average trading volume of GCT on March 17, 2023 was 145.13K shares.

GCT) stock’s latest price update

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT)’s stock price has decreased by -10.87 compared to its previous closing price of 5.89. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/22/22 that GigaCloud Stock Tumbles, Joining Meme Old-Timers AMC and GameStop

GCT’s Market Performance

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) has experienced a 7.14% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.14% drop in the past month, and a -16.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.44% for GCT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.24% for GCT stock, with a simple moving average of -38.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GCT stocks, with Aegis Capital repeating the rating for GCT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GCT in the upcoming period, according to Aegis Capital is $26 based on the research report published on October 03rd of the previous year 2022.

GCT Trading at -5.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.71%, as shares sank -1.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GCT rose by +6.73%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.13. In addition, GigaCloud Technology Inc. saw -7.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In summary, GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.