Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW)

The price-to-earnings ratio for ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIW) is above average at 20.66x. The 36-month beta value for ACIW is also noteworthy at 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ACIW is $34.50, which is $8.72 above than the current price. The public float for ACIW is 106.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.34% of that float. The average trading volume of ACIW on March 17, 2023 was 878.90K shares.

ACIW) stock’s latest price update

ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIW)’s stock price has increased by 13.57 compared to its previous closing price of 22.70. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ACIW’s Market Performance

ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) has experienced a 4.46% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.91% drop in the past month, and a 24.06% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.38% for ACIW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.67% for ACIW stock, with a simple moving average of 5.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACIW

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACIW reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for ACIW stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 15th, 2022.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Buy” to ACIW, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on September 17th of the previous year.

ACIW Trading at -2.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACIW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.40%, as shares sank -4.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACIW rose by +4.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.30. In addition, ACI Worldwide Inc. saw 12.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACIW starting from Puppala Ram Kumar, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $22.03 back on Sep 07. After this action, Puppala Ram Kumar now owns 49,603 shares of ACI Worldwide Inc., valued at $22,030 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACIW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.55 for the present operating margin

+42.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for ACI Worldwide Inc. stands at +10.00. Equity return is now at value 11.80, with 4.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In summary, ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.