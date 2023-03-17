An In-Depth Look at Tradeweb Markets Inc.’s (TW) Stock Performance

In the past week, TW stock has gone up by 5.00%, with a monthly decline of -0.38% and a quarterly surge of 13.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.91% for Tradeweb Markets Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.79% for TW stock, with a simple moving average of 12.21% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) is above average at 50.09x. The 36-month beta value for TW is also noteworthy at 0.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TW is $80.08, which is $5.89 above than the current price. The public float for TW is 110.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.56% of that float. The average trading volume of TW on March 17, 2023 was 872.73K shares.

TW) stock’s latest price update

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW)’s stock price has increased by 5.93 compared to its previous closing price of 70.04. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/12/21 that Insurance Brokers Sell Assets to Win Approval for $35 Billion Merger

Analysts’ Opinion of TW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TW stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for TW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TW in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $74 based on the research report published on December 07th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TW reach a price target of $67. The rating they have provided for TW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 12th, 2022.

Rosenblatt gave a rating of “Buy” to TW, setting the target price at $91 in the report published on August 17th of the previous year.

TW Trading at 3.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.92%, as shares sank -1.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TW rose by +5.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.41. In addition, Tradeweb Markets Inc. saw 14.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TW starting from Friedman Douglas, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $75.00 back on Jan 26. After this action, Friedman Douglas now owns 24,798 shares of Tradeweb Markets Inc., valued at $750,048 using the latest closing price.

Zucker Scott, the Chief Admin. and Risk Officer of Tradeweb Markets Inc., sale 31,555 shares at $72.04 during a trade that took place back on Jan 17, which means that Zucker Scott is holding 24,302 shares at $2,273,270 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.39 for the present operating margin

+84.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tradeweb Markets Inc. stands at +26.00. Equity return is now at value 6.40, with 5.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.01.

Conclusion

In summary, Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.