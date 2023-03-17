An In-Depth Look at Cisco Systems Inc.’s (CSCO) Stock Performance

The stock of Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) has seen a 2.68% increase in the past week, with a 5.07% gain in the past month, and a 0.97% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.86% for CSCO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.13% for CSCO stock, with a simple moving average of 9.65% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) is 18.36x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CSCO is 0.98.

The public float for CSCO is 4.09B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.98% of that float. On March 17, 2023, CSCO’s average trading volume was 18.09M shares.

CSCO) stock’s latest price update

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO)’s stock price has increased by 2.16 compared to its previous closing price of 49.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.68% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/16/23 that A Good Sign for Tech: Cisco Delivers Solid Numbers

Analysts’ Opinion of CSCO

DZ Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CSCO reach a price target of $58. The rating they have provided for CSCO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 17th, 2023.

CSCO Trading at 3.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares surge +3.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSCO rose by +2.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.16. In addition, Cisco Systems Inc. saw 5.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSCO starting from Stahlkopf Deborah L, who sale 3,142 shares at the price of $48.78 back on Mar 14. After this action, Stahlkopf Deborah L now owns 180,697 shares of Cisco Systems Inc., valued at $153,261 using the latest closing price.

Sharritts Jeffery S., the EVP & Chief Cust & Prtnr Offcr of Cisco Systems Inc., sale 812 shares at $48.74 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Sharritts Jeffery S. is holding 267,608 shares at $39,577 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSCO

Equity return is now at value 27.90, with 12.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.