Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Stock Experiences -4.23% Monthly Change

In the past week, AMGN stock has gone up by 0.89%, with a monthly decline of -4.23% and a quarterly plunge of -15.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.89% for Amgen Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.57% for AMGN stock, with a simple moving average of -8.71% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) is above average at 19.36x. The 36-month beta value for AMGN is also noteworthy at 0.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AMGN is $253.56, which is $28.86 above than the current price. The public float for AMGN is 532.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.38% of that float. The average trading volume of AMGN on March 17, 2023 was 2.35M shares.

AMGN) stock’s latest price update

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN)’s stock price has decreased by -1.99 compared to its previous closing price of 234.57. however, the company has experienced a 0.89% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/31/23 that Humira Faces Competition From First U.S. Copycat

Analysts’ Opinion of AMGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMGN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for AMGN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AMGN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $265 based on the research report published on March 13th of the current year 2023.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMGN reach a price target of $260, previously predicting the price at $280. The rating they have provided for AMGN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 13th, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Underperform” to AMGN, setting the target price at $240 in the report published on November 18th of the previous year.

AMGN Trading at -6.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares sank -1.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMGN rose by +1.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $233.42. In addition, Amgen Inc. saw -12.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMGN starting from Khosla Rachna, who sale 387 shares at the price of $292.90 back on Nov 09. After this action, Khosla Rachna now owns 6,630 shares of Amgen Inc., valued at $113,352 using the latest closing price.

Grygiel Nancy A., the SVP & CCO of Amgen Inc., sale 545 shares at $293.54 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Grygiel Nancy A. is holding 13,009 shares at $159,977 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.78 for the present operating margin

+75.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amgen Inc. stands at +25.11. Equity return is now at value 246.10, with 10.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In summary, Amgen Inc. (AMGN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.