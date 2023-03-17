Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) is $8.00, The public float for ALLR is 8.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.22% of that float. On March 17, 2023, ALLR’s average trading volume was 2.59M shares.

ALLR) stock’s latest price update

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR)’s stock price has decreased by -10.85 compared to its previous closing price of 0.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -30.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ALLR’s Market Performance

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) has seen a -30.60% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -35.36% decline in the past month and a -61.37% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.20% for ALLR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -35.09% for ALLR stock, with a simple moving average of -86.47% for the last 200 days.

ALLR Trading at -44.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.99%, as shares sank -38.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLR fell by -30.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1749. In addition, Allarity Therapeutics Inc. saw -60.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ALLR

Equity return is now at value -328.80, with -113.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.