Alcoa Corporation (AA) Stock Observes -14.04% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Alcoa Corporation (AA) has gone down by -14.93% for the week, with a -16.72% drop in the past month and a -11.74% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.41% for AA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.99% for AA stock, with a simple moving average of -14.04% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.46. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Alcoa Corporation (AA) is $55.64, which is $14.89 above the current market price. The public float for AA is 175.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AA on March 17, 2023 was 5.04M shares.

AA) stock’s latest price update

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA)’s stock price has increased by 2.46 compared to its previous closing price of 39.77. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -14.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/18/23 that Alcoa Fourth-Quarter Revenue Declines 20% on Lower Aluminum Prices

Analysts’ Opinion of AA

The stock of Alcoa Corporation (AA) has gone down by -14.93% for the week, with a -16.72% drop in the past month and a -11.74% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.41% for AA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.99% for AA stock, with a simple moving average of -14.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AA stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AA in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $65 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the current year 2023.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AA reach a price target of $42, previously predicting the price at $41. The rating they have provided for AA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 19th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to AA, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

AA Trading at -18.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.71%, as shares sank -15.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AA fell by -14.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.12. In addition, Alcoa Corporation saw -10.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AA starting from Harvey Roy Christopher, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $51.34 back on Feb 08. After this action, Harvey Roy Christopher now owns 950,140 shares of Alcoa Corporation, valued at $1,540,170 using the latest closing price.

Bacchi Renato, the EVP & CSIO of Alcoa Corporation, sale 10,000 shares at $53.50 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Bacchi Renato is holding 59,567 shares at $535,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.30 for the present operating margin

+15.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alcoa Corporation stands at -0.96. Equity return is now at value -2.40, with -0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Alcoa Corporation (AA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.