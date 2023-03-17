Ainos Inc. (AIMD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ainos Inc. (NASDAQ: AIMD)’s stock price has increased by 22.83 compared to its previous closing price of 1.27. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 122.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ainos Inc. (NASDAQ: AIMD) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AIMD is at 0.99. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AIMD is $68.85, The public float for AIMD is 4.11M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.65% of that float. The average trading volume for AIMD on March 17, 2023 was 940.88K shares.

AIMD’s Market Performance

AIMD’s stock has seen a 122.86% increase for the week, with a 106.35% rise in the past month and a 122.86% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.44% for Ainos Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 98.56% for AIMD stock, with a simple moving average of -42.01% for the last 200 days.

AIMD Trading at 107.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.74%, as shares surge +95.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +139.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIMD rose by +122.86%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8237. In addition, Ainos Inc. saw 151.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AIMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-650.47 for the present operating margin

-272.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ainos Inc. stands at -654.04. Equity return is now at value -87.80, with -33.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ainos Inc. (AIMD) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.