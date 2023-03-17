Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) has gone up by 8.59% for the week, with a 0.35% rise in the past month and a -6.27% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.64% for AEM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.85% for AEM stock, with a simple moving average of 4.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) Right Now?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for AEM is at 0.79. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for AEM is $62.34, which is $12.24 above the current market price. The public float for AEM is 454.93M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.40% of that float. The average trading volume for AEM on March 17, 2023 was 2.89M shares.

AEM) stock’s latest price update

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM)’s stock price has increased by 2.39 compared to its previous closing price of 48.17. however, the company has experienced a 8.59% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/28/21 that Gold Miners Agnico Eagle Mines and Kirkland Lake to Merge. Both Stocks Fall.

The stock of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) has gone up by 8.59% for the week, with a 0.35% rise in the past month and a -6.27% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.64% for AEM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.85% for AEM stock, with a simple moving average of 4.24% for the last 200 days.

AEM Trading at -3.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares sank -0.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEM rose by +7.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.57. In addition, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited saw -5.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.32 for the present operating margin

+30.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stands at +11.67. Equity return is now at value 4.40, with 3.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.