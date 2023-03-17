Aegon N.V. (AEG) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.16. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Aegon N.V. (AEG) is $5.83, which is $1.48 above the current market price. The public float for AEG is 1.78B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AEG on March 17, 2023 was 2.00M shares.

AEG) stock’s latest price update

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG)’s stock price has increased by 1.41 compared to its previous closing price of 4.27. but the company has seen a -14.09% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AEG’s Market Performance

AEG’s stock has fallen by -14.09% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -21.56% and a quarterly drop of -12.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.79% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.04% for Aegon N.V. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.96% for AEG stock, with a simple moving average of -8.71% for the last 200 days.

AEG Trading at -17.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.79%, as shares sank -21.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEG fell by -14.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.03. In addition, Aegon N.V. saw -14.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AEG

Equity return is now at value 2.00, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Aegon N.V. (AEG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.