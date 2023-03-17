Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ACER is 0.67.

The public float for ACER is 13.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACER on March 17, 2023 was 437.16K shares.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER)’s stock price has decreased by -41.21 compared to its previous closing price of 1.55. but the company has seen a -45.43% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ACER’s Market Performance

ACER’s stock has fallen by -45.43% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -56.40% and a quarterly drop of -72.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.56% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.78% for Acer Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -52.83% for ACER stock, with a simple moving average of -48.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACER stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ACER by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACER in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $10 based on the research report published on June 26th of the previous year 2019.

ACER Trading at -59.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.56%, as shares sank -58.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -65.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACER fell by -44.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8671. In addition, Acer Therapeutics Inc. saw -63.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACER starting from Schelling Chris, who purchase 819,672 shares at the price of $1.22 back on Nov 29. After this action, Schelling Chris now owns 2,712,529 shares of Acer Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,000,000 using the latest closing price.

ASELAGE STEVE, the Director of Acer Therapeutics Inc., purchase 409,836 shares at $1.22 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that ASELAGE STEVE is holding 483,741 shares at $500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1265.75 for the present operating margin

+94.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Acer Therapeutics Inc. stands at -1220.16. Equity return is now at value 259.30, with -80.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.