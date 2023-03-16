Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.30x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.19.

The average price predicted for Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) by analysts is $55.68, which is $27.22 above the current market price. The public float for ZION is 147.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.49% of that float. On March 16, 2023, the average trading volume of ZION was 2.45M shares.

ZION) stock’s latest price update

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION)’s stock price has decreased by -1.50 compared to its previous closing price of 30.71. but the company has seen a -26.86% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ZION’s Market Performance

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) has experienced a -26.86% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -42.63% drop in the past month, and a -37.34% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 29.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.81% for ZION. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -34.12% for ZION stock, with a simple moving average of -41.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZION

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZION stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ZION by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for ZION in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $46 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZION reach a price target of $59, previously predicting the price at $68. The rating they have provided for ZION stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to ZION, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on December 21st of the previous year.

ZION Trading at -38.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZION to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.46%, as shares sank -42.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZION fell by -27.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.80. In addition, Zions Bancorporation National Association saw -38.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZION starting from Ellingsen Eric, who sale 377 shares at the price of $52.51 back on Feb 10. After this action, Ellingsen Eric now owns 24,135 shares of Zions Bancorporation National Association, valued at $19,796 using the latest closing price.

STEPHENS STEVEN DAN, the Executive Vice President of Zions Bancorporation National Association, sale 6,000 shares at $54.42 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that STEPHENS STEVEN DAN is holding 38,509 shares at $326,510 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZION

Equity return is now at value 17.70, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.