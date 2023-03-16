ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV) Stock Showcases -26.43% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV) has gone up by 20.72% for the week, with a -40.21% drop in the past month and a -30.85% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.27% for ZIMV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -26.43% for ZIMV stock, with a simple moving average of -48.48% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIMV) Right Now?

The public float for ZIMV is 26.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZIMV on March 16, 2023 was 713.27K shares.

ZIMV) stock’s latest price update

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIMV)’s stock price has increased by 15.29 compared to its previous closing price of 5.56. however, the company has experienced a 20.72% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZIMV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZIMV stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ZIMV by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for ZIMV in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $9 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZIMV reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for ZIMV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 17th, 2022.

ZIMV Trading at -29.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZIMV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.84%, as shares sank -44.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZIMV rose by +20.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.45. In addition, ZimVie Inc. saw -31.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZIMV starting from CRAWFORD SALLY, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $5.60 back on Mar 13. After this action, CRAWFORD SALLY now owns 40,127 shares of ZimVie Inc., valued at $224,120 using the latest closing price.

Kidwell Heather, the below. of ZimVie Inc., purchase 36,765 shares at $5.55 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Kidwell Heather is holding 44,754 shares at $203,873 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZIMV

Equity return is now at value -8.30, with -3.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.