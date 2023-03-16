Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AUY is 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AUY is $6.27, which is $0.73 above the current price. The public float for AUY is 957.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AUY on March 16, 2023 was 12.41M shares.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY)’s stock price has decreased by -1.45 compared to its previous closing price of 5.51. however, the company has experienced a 5.64% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/31/22 that Gold Fields Buys Canada’s Yamana in $6.7 Billion Deal

AUY’s Market Performance

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) has seen a 5.64% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -2.51% decline in the past month and a -3.38% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.49% for AUY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.94% for AUY stock, with a simple moving average of 6.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AUY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AUY stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AUY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AUY in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $6 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the previous year 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to AUY, setting the target price at $5.50 in the report published on January 06th of the previous year.

AUY Trading at -4.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares sank -0.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUY rose by +6.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.27. In addition, Yamana Gold Inc. saw -2.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AUY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.10 for the present operating margin

+34.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yamana Gold Inc. stands at +8.12. Equity return is now at value 5.90, with 3.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.