XPO Logistics Inc.’s (XPO) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) has seen a -6.54% decrease in the past week, with a -9.52% drop in the past month, and a -11.17% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.12% for XPO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.62% for XPO stock, with a simple moving average of -0.85% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: XPO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is 20.80x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for XPO is 2.19. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) is $43.00, which is $13.25 above the current market price. The public float for XPO is 113.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.52% of that float. On March 16, 2023, XPO’s average trading volume was 1.66M shares.

XPO) stock’s latest price update

XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: XPO)’s stock price has increased by 0.89 compared to its previous closing price of 32.70. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/13/22 that Freight Brokerage RXO to Focus on Tech Investments, CFO Says

Analysts’ Opinion of XPO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XPO stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for XPO by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for XPO in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $35 based on the research report published on February 14th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XPO reach a price target of $43, previously predicting the price at $55. The rating they have provided for XPO stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on February 13th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to XPO, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on February 10th of the current year.

XPO Trading at -11.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.69%, as shares sank -12.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPO fell by -6.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.09. In addition, XPO Logistics Inc. saw -0.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XPO starting from FRYE J WES, who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $35.74 back on Mar 10. After this action, FRYE J WES now owns 1,500 shares of XPO Logistics Inc., valued at $53,610 using the latest closing price.

BRADLEY S JACOBS, the Chief Executive Officer of XPO Logistics Inc., sale 5,061,029 shares at $55.17 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that BRADLEY S JACOBS is holding 1,300,701 shares at $279,216,970 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.11 for the present operating margin

+15.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for XPO Logistics Inc. stands at +2.38. Equity return is now at value 43.70, with 8.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.