WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) has gone down by -11.74% for the week, with a -8.91% drop in the past month and a -0.19% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.54% for WSC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.14% for WSC stock, with a simple moving average of 8.92% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) Right Now?

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WSC is 1.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WSC is $57.91, which is $11.39 above the current price. The public float for WSC is 202.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WSC on March 16, 2023 was 1.54M shares.

WSC) stock’s latest price update

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC)’s stock price has decreased by -3.39 compared to its previous closing price of 48.15. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -11.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WSC

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WSC reach a price target of $49. The rating they have provided for WSC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 30th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to WSC, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on March 02nd of the previous year.

WSC Trading at -4.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.74%, as shares sank -9.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WSC fell by -11.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.96. In addition, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. saw 2.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WSC starting from Soultz Bradley Lee, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $50.47 back on Feb 27. After this action, Soultz Bradley Lee now owns 10,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., valued at $252,325 using the latest closing price.

DAVIS ERIKA T, the Director of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., purchase 2,950 shares at $50.65 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that DAVIS ERIKA T is holding 6,313 shares at $149,418 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.33 for the present operating margin

+50.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. stands at +12.90. Equity return is now at value 19.40, with 5.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.